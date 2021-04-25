Boston Trust Walden Corp Increases Stock Position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 6,529.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,192 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 142,017 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.40% of Acuity Brands worth $23,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AYI. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 124.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 263 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on AYI. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $133.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. William Blair upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $152.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.86.

In related news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $198,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,780,742. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AYI stock opened at $178.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.31. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.55 and a 52 week high of $178.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $152.15 and its 200 day moving average is $123.17. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.52.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.39. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 14.50%. As a group, analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.92%.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

Read More: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI).

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.