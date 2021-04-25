Boston Trust Walden Corp Increases Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1,016.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,126 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,039 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $37,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the third quarter valued at about $217,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Adobe by 13.8% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 23,707 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,627,000 after buying an additional 2,872 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Adobe by 22.1% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,939 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Adobe by 46.7% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,950 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $7,332,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock opened at $515.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $246.57 billion, a PE ratio of 47.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $332.57 and a one year high of $536.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $473.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $478.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total value of $1,293,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at $9,766,714.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $38,175,967.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,458 shares of company stock worth $56,101,624 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADBE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $551.68.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

