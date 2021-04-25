Boston Trust Walden Corp Makes New Investment in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new position in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 135,168 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,495,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 1.47% of Cavco Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVCO. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 1,025.0% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on CVCO shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Cavco Industries from $234.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

NASDAQ:CVCO opened at $215.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.88. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.00 and a 52-week high of $242.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02 and a beta of 1.20.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.39. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $288.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.40 million. Equities analysts forecast that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.

