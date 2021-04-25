Boston Trust Walden Corp Purchases 294,096 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 134.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 513,066 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 294,096 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.08% of eBay worth $31,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of eBay by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 222.2% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 625 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eBay stock opened at $60.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $37.55 and a one year high of $65.11. The stock has a market cap of $41.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.03%.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EBAY shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on eBay in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on eBay from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on eBay from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist upped their price objective on eBay from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on eBay from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.48.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $1,351,822.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,354,145.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

