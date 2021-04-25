Boston Trust Walden Corp Purchases 441 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,728 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $27,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,969 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $735.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $805.95.

In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $762.14, for a total value of $8,398,782.80. Also, EVP Curet Myriam sold 379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total transaction of $288,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,108 shares of company stock valued at $22,162,955. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $875.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $103.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.72, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $750.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $756.94. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $492.00 and a 52-week high of $893.79.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

