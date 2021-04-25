Boston Trust Walden Corp Purchases 44,428 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 34.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 171,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,428 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.15% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $26,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,492,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $688,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,360 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $166,008,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,613,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $247,202,000 after acquiring an additional 234,755 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 467,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,619,000 after acquiring an additional 174,325 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 33,230.4% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 169,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,438,000 after acquiring an additional 169,475 shares during the period. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Adam D. Amsterdam sold 20,936 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total value of $3,108,786.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,177,686. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total transaction of $535,726.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,962,744.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BR shares. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.17.

BR opened at $162.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $151.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.93. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.49 and a 1-year high of $163.43. The company has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.16 and a beta of 0.83.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 45.73%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

