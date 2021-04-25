Boston Trust Walden Corp Purchases 82,276 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,239,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,276 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 1.15% of Helmerich & Payne worth $33,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1,150.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,350,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $401,842,000 after purchasing an additional 15,963,594 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,094,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $349,589,000 after purchasing an additional 559,180 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter worth about $160,711,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter worth about $33,267,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,366,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,648,000 after acquiring an additional 7,419 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen lifted their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler lowered Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of NYSE HP opened at $25.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.04. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.87 and a 52-week high of $33.70.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $246.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.45 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 27.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -116.28%.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

