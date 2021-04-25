Boston Trust Walden Corp Purchases 828 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,316 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 828 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.13% of The Hershey worth $41,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Hershey by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,630,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,339,000 after buying an additional 78,338 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,190,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,285,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,822,000 after purchasing an additional 26,876 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,073,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,599,000 after purchasing an additional 42,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,066,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,388,000 after purchasing an additional 8,433 shares during the last quarter. 52.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $161.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $125.50 and a 52-week high of $163.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $156.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.60.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 70.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.804 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 55.71%.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $48,952.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,559,172.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.06, for a total transaction of $365,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 192,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,091,865.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,926 shares of company stock worth $2,882,046 in the last quarter. 29.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HSY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $171.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler raised shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.79.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

