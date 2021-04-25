Boston Trust Walden Corp Raises Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,063,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 175,450 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.27% of The Interpublic Group of Companies worth $31,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IPG. FMR LLC increased its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,790,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,076,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065,758 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,933,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $421,800,000 after purchasing an additional 117,670 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 9,742,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,135,000 after purchasing an additional 159,628 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,320,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,646,000 after purchasing an additional 175,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,522,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,857,000 after purchasing an additional 312,451 shares in the last quarter. 96.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $29.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.02. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.35 and a 1-year high of $30.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.28 and a 200-day moving average of $24.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 6.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. This is an increase from The Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.96%.

In other The Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 5,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total value of $150,049.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 628,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $16,799,508.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IPG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.63.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

