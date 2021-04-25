Boston Trust Walden Corp Raises Position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 161.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 389,170 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240,376 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.77% of IDACORP worth $38,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in IDACORP by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 62,095 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,963,000 after purchasing an additional 10,111 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 167,861 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,120,000 after buying an additional 4,937 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 1,695.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,988 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after buying an additional 23,596 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 40,810 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,916,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 933.8% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 78,714 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,559,000 after buying an additional 71,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IDA. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of IDACORP in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded IDACORP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.50.

Shares of NYSE:IDA opened at $100.28 on Friday. IDACORP, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.91 and a 52-week high of $103.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.75 and its 200 day moving average is $92.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 18.60%. The company had revenue of $315.69 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.61%.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

