Boston Trust Walden Corp Reduces Stock Position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lessened its position in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 875,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,362 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.72% of Premier worth $29,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Premier in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Premier in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Premier by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Premier by 96.5% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Premier by 9.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $175,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Premier stock opened at $35.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.69. Premier, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.64 and a 12 month high of $37.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.83, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. Premier had a return on equity of 65.81% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $422.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Premier, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PINC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded Premier from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Premier from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on Premier from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut Premier from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.31.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

