Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 1,042 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Boston Trust Walden Corp reduced its stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 144,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,042 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.68% of Valmont Industries worth $34,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VMI. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Valmont Industries by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Valmont Industries by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in Valmont Industries by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 25,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Valmont Industries by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146 shares during the period. Finally, F&V Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Valmont Industries by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 22,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on Valmont Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.33.

In other news, SVP Thomas Mitchell Parnell sold 143 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.70, for a total value of $32,132.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,009. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Mogens C. Bay sold 15,100 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.84, for a total value of $3,515,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 288,221 shares in the company, valued at $67,109,377.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 59,562 shares of company stock worth $13,914,674 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VMI opened at $242.27 on Friday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.00 and a 52 week high of $251.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 36.99 and a beta of 1.16.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.45. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $774.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is 28.33%.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

