Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 3,644 Shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lessened its position in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 367,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,644 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 1.43% of Lakeland Financial worth $25,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LKFN. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 438,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,489,000 after purchasing an additional 90,145 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $4,400,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,838,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,525,000 after purchasing an additional 76,329 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,323,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,916,000 after purchasing an additional 70,475 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 459,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,601,000 after purchasing an additional 61,208 shares during the period. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lakeland Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ LKFN opened at $69.15 on Friday. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $34.24 and a 1 year high of $77.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.86 and a 200 day moving average of $59.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.16. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 33.90% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $56.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.25 million. Research analysts expect that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Sunday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.24%.

In other Lakeland Financial news, EVP Michael E. Gavin sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.78, for a total transaction of $215,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael L. Kubacki sold 50,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total transaction of $2,984,968.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 181,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,743,582. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 92,418 shares of company stock valued at $5,735,529. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

