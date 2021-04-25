Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 3,682 Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lessened its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 367,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,682 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 2.85% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $38,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in USPH. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 92,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,098,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 384,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,196,000 after buying an additional 35,879 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, Director Harry S. Chapman bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $108.00 per share, with a total value of $108,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Edward L. Kuntz sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total value of $194,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 10,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,246,748. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

USPH opened at $117.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 49.79 and a beta of 1.45. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.30 and a 1 year high of $143.67.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $117.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.08 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is 49.65%.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

Further Reading: Why is total return important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.