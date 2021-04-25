Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 388 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,439 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $52,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 44,364.5% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,169,000 after buying an additional 7,534,862 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $9,523,211,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,733,202,000 after buying an additional 697,236 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,590,747,000 after buying an additional 447,141 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 222.9% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 619,791 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,086,270,000 after buying an additional 427,842 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL stock opened at $2,299.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,131.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,877.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,230.38 and a 52-week high of $2,306.12.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $15.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Loop Capital upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,525.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Argus upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,207.81.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.