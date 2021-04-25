Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 5,776 Shares of CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS)

Boston Trust Walden Corp cut its stake in shares of CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 704,626 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,776 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 2.14% of CSG Systems International worth $31,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CSGS. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CSG Systems International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,187,000. Curbstone Financial Management Corp acquired a new stake in CSG Systems International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $465,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in CSG Systems International by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in CSG Systems International by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 229,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,356,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Finally, Kendall Capital Management acquired a new stake in CSG Systems International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CSGS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGS opened at $46.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 0.94. CSG Systems International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.51 and a 52-week high of $51.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.58.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $260.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.13 million. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Analysts forecast that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is a positive change from CSG Systems International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. CSG Systems International’s payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

In other news, CFO Rolland B. Johns sold 11,870 shares of CSG Systems International stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total value of $550,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,312,808. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rolland B. Johns sold 2,843 shares of CSG Systems International stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total transaction of $136,833.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,289,881.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,746 shares of company stock valued at $1,011,332 in the last quarter. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management, customer experience, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private cloud-based platform; related customer communications management solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, ACH, etc.

