Boston Trust Walden Corp Trims Stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lowered its position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 501,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,581 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.83% of Power Integrations worth $40,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the fourth quarter worth about $28,651,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 121,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the fourth quarter worth about $544,000. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

POWI opened at $85.41 on Friday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.54 and a 12-month high of $99.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.63.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.16. Power Integrations had a net margin of 44.72% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $150.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Power Integrations’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.43%.

In related news, VP Clifford Walker sold 840 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.52, for a total value of $71,836.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 127,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,943,823.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Radu Barsan sold 2,239 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.74, for a total value of $212,122.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,376. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,707 shares of company stock valued at $7,526,369. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on POWI shares. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Power Integrations presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications.

