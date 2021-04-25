Boston Trust Walden Corp Trims Stock Holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lowered its holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,701 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.23% of IPG Photonics worth $25,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in IPG Photonics by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,896,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $648,260,000 after buying an additional 489,602 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,485,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in IPG Photonics by 342.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,708,000 after buying an additional 182,112 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in IPG Photonics by 215.1% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 224,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,336,000 after buying an additional 153,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in IPG Photonics by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,067,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $686,463,000 after buying an additional 129,570 shares in the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IPG Photonics stock opened at $227.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.09, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.73 and a beta of 1.48. IPG Photonics Co. has a twelve month low of $115.88 and a twelve month high of $262.55.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.06). IPG Photonics had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $336.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IPGP. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on IPG Photonics from $210.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on IPG Photonics from $177.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.75.

In related news, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.10, for a total value of $661,343.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,304,137.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.04, for a total value of $106,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,104 shares of company stock worth $1,123,888. 34.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

