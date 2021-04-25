Boston Trust Walden Corp Trims Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Boston Trust Walden Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $38,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 54.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.19, for a total transaction of $564,380,000.00. Also, VP Sara E. Moss sold 17,576 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.78, for a total value of $5,110,749.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,576 shares in the company, valued at $5,110,749.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,149,073 shares of company stock worth $608,055,929 over the last three months. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EL shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $299.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.91.

EL stock opened at $313.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $294.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $262.63. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.25 and a 52-week high of $316.29.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.46%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.