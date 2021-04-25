Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) to report $0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Bottomline Technologies (de)’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the lowest is $0.25. Bottomline Technologies (de) also posted earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies (de) will report full year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.24. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bottomline Technologies (de).

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $116.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.83 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 1.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.69.

Shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,714. Bottomline Technologies has a 12-month low of $37.69 and a 12-month high of $55.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -272.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.29.

In other news, insider Norman J. Deluca sold 692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.87, for a total transaction of $31,742.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,553,319.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 1,578 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $77,684.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 399,507 shares in the company, valued at $19,667,729.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,516 shares of company stock worth $954,402. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the fourth quarter valued at $27,155,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,616,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $348,976,000 after buying an additional 262,517 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,158,000. Pelham Global Financials Ltd. grew its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 20.9% during the first quarter. Pelham Global Financials Ltd. now owns 420,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,050,000 after buying an additional 72,916 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 157,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,308,000 after acquiring an additional 47,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

