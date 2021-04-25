botXcoin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $408,140.00 (BOTX)

botXcoin (CURRENCY:BOTX) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. One botXcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000462 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, botXcoin has traded up 117.2% against the US dollar. botXcoin has a market cap of $376.85 million and $408,140.00 worth of botXcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get botXcoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.67 or 0.00065407 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00018531 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002002 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.37 or 0.00062810 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.46 or 0.00095022 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $344.93 or 0.00690520 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,877.78 or 0.07763057 BTC.

botXcoin Profile

botXcoin is a coin. It was first traded on February 10th, 2019. botXcoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,632,102,305 coins. botXcoin’s official Twitter account is @botxofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for botXcoin is botxcoin.com . botXcoin’s official message board is botxcoin.com/category/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “botXcoin is a future token for financial freedom that provides a functional token for using our profitable trading robot in all cryptocurrency exchange all over the world. The goal of this project is to utilize a trading robot (BOTX App) and build a multi-cryptocurrency trading exchange (BOTXPRO). “

botXcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as botXcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire botXcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy botXcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for botXcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for botXcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.