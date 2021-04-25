BoutsPro (BOUTS) Trading Down 15.6% Over Last Week

BoutsPro (CURRENCY:BOUTS) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 25th. One BoutsPro coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. BoutsPro has a market capitalization of $442,781.97 and $53,413.00 worth of BoutsPro was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BoutsPro has traded down 15.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.47 or 0.00065166 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00018449 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.55 or 0.00061317 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.89 or 0.00094101 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $338.96 or 0.00680312 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,010.18 or 0.08048644 BTC.

BoutsPro Coin Profile

BOUTS is a coin. BoutsPro’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,615,188 coins. The official website for BoutsPro is www.bouts.pro . BoutsPro’s official Twitter account is @boutspro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BoutsPro is /r/bouts_pro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BoutsPro is a martial arts-related Blockchain-based platform. Its objective is to integrate the blockchain into the martial arts economy, automatizing payments for sponsorships, prizes or events/tournaments, and spread the martial arts through the global community, from the amateur to the professional stages. The BOUTS token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the BoutsPro. It is a utility token that is expected to power the platform and serve as a mean to exchange value within the community. “

Buying and Selling BoutsPro

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoutsPro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BoutsPro should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BoutsPro using one of the exchanges listed above.

