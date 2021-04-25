BoutsPro Price Hits $0.0067 (BOUTS)

BoutsPro (CURRENCY:BOUTS) traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. During the last week, BoutsPro has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BoutsPro coin can currently be purchased for $0.0067 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BoutsPro has a market cap of $516,832.77 and $53,885.00 worth of BoutsPro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BoutsPro alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.03 or 0.00065187 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00019448 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001916 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.48 or 0.00064137 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $379.10 or 0.00726204 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.62 or 0.00095044 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,973.83 or 0.07612290 BTC.

BoutsPro Profile

BoutsPro is a coin. BoutsPro’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,615,188 coins. BoutsPro’s official website is www.bouts.pro . The Reddit community for BoutsPro is /r/bouts_pro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BoutsPro’s official Twitter account is @boutspro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BoutsPro is a martial arts-related Blockchain-based platform. Its objective is to integrate the blockchain into the martial arts economy, automatizing payments for sponsorships, prizes or events/tournaments, and spread the martial arts through the global community, from the amateur to the professional stages. The BOUTS token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the BoutsPro. It is a utility token that is expected to power the platform and serve as a mean to exchange value within the community. “

Buying and Selling BoutsPro

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoutsPro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BoutsPro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BoutsPro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BoutsPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BoutsPro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.