BOX Token Achieves Market Cap of $5.09 Million (BOX)

BOX Token (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 25th. One BOX Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0510 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, BOX Token has traded up 13.6% against the US dollar. BOX Token has a total market capitalization of $5.09 million and approximately $204.00 worth of BOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BOX Token alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00013037 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $203.85 or 0.00406284 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002006 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004267 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000020 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BOX Token Profile

BOX Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 16th, 2018. BOX Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,776,753 coins. The Reddit community for BOX Token is /r/boxla888 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BOX Token’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . BOX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@boxla888 . The official website for BOX Token is box.la

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

Buying and Selling BOX Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOX Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BOX Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOX Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.