Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Brambles in a report issued on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Moulder now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Brambles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

OTCMKTS:BXBLY opened at $16.31 on Friday. Brambles has a 12-month low of $13.25 and a 12-month high of $17.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.5519 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. Brambles’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.38%.

Brambles Company Profile

Brambles Limited operates as a supply-chain logistics company. The company operates through CHEP North America and Latin America; CHEP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India; and CHEP Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India segments. It engages in the pooling of unit-load equipment and associated services, focusing on the outsourced management of pallets, crates, and containers.

