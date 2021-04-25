BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (CVE:BCT) Director Buys C$342,982.20 in Stock

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (CVE:BCT) Director William Williams purchased 82,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.14 per share, with a total value of C$342,982.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 149,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$620,211.29.

BCT traded up C$0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$4.11. 2,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,683. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.30. The company has a market cap of C$27.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33. BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$3.56 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.40, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.00.

BriaCell Therapeutics Company Profile

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp., an immuno-oncology biotechnology company, engages in developing approaches for the management of cancer. Its lead candidate is Bria-IMT that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial in a combination study with immune checkpoint inhibitors for the treatment of breast cancer. The company also has a cooperative research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute for developing Bria-OTS, an off-the-shelf personalized immunotherapy for advanced breast cancer; and BriaDx, a diagnostic test.

