BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (CVE:BCT) Director Buys C$342,982.20 in Stock

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (CVE:BCT) Director William Williams purchased 82,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.14 per share, with a total value of C$342,982.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 149,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$620,211.29.
BCT traded up C$0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$4.11. 2,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,683. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.30. The company has a market cap of C$27.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33. BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$3.56 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.40, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.00.
BriaCell Therapeutics Company Profile
