Bridge Mutual Price Down 30.3% Over Last 7 Days (BMI)

Bridge Mutual (CURRENCY:BMI) traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 25th. Bridge Mutual has a market cap of $35.97 million and $660,302.00 worth of Bridge Mutual was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bridge Mutual has traded down 30.3% against the US dollar. One Bridge Mutual coin can currently be purchased for about $1.49 or 0.00002994 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bridge Mutual alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.20 or 0.00060792 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $133.76 or 0.00269268 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004572 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $513.31 or 0.01033322 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00023302 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,652.73 or 0.99953960 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $316.88 or 0.00637896 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Mutual Coin Profile

Bridge Mutual launched on January 29th, 2021. Bridge Mutual’s total supply is 160,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,187,284 coins. Bridge Mutual’s official Twitter account is @Bridge_Mutual

According to CryptoCompare, “Bridge Mutual is a decentralized, discretionary p2p/p2b insurance platform that provides coverage for stablecoins, centralized exchanges, and smart contracts. Its platform allows users to provide insurance coverage, decide on insurance payouts, as well as get compensated for taking part in the ecosystem. “

Bridge Mutual Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bridge Mutual directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bridge Mutual should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bridge Mutual using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bridge Mutual Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bridge Mutual and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.