Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $390.00 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) will announce $390.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bright Horizons Family Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $384.46 million and the highest estimate coming in at $395.54 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions posted sales of $506.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will report full year sales of $1.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.36 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bright Horizons Family Solutions.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.79. The business had revenue of $377.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.48 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 10.63%.

BFAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.25.

In other news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 5,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.75, for a total value of $818,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,726 shares in the company, valued at $6,505,132.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 1,900 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total transaction of $321,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,069,186.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,696 shares of company stock worth $8,037,730. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BFAM. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,827,000 after purchasing an additional 18,502 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 127.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 8.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $1,280,000.

NYSE BFAM opened at $163.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.89. The stock has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.92, a P/E/G ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.83. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 12-month low of $97.23 and a 12-month high of $182.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

