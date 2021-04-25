Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Bokf Na

Bokf Na lowered its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 203,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 45,761 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $12,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $126,946,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 285.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,291,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,200 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,684,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $290,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,280 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 139.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,508,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,555,000 after purchasing an additional 878,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,826,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,126,000 after purchasing an additional 776,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.06.

BMY stock opened at $66.01 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $54.07 and a 12 month high of $67.16. The firm has a market cap of $147.46 billion, a PE ratio of -600.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.74 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.79%.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $1,555,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 528,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,902,556. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

