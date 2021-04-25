Brokerages Anticipate comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) to Post -$0.19 EPS

Analysts expect that comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) will post ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for comScore’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). comScore also posted earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that comScore will report full year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.19). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.01). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover comScore.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $90.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.98 million. comScore had a negative net margin of 15.53% and a negative return on equity of 20.81%. comScore’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SCOR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut comScore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 27th. Loop Capital upgraded comScore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

NASDAQ:SCOR opened at $3.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.01. The stock has a market cap of $262.98 million, a PE ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.10. comScore has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $4.50.

In other news, insider William Paul Livek acquired 116,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.61 per share, for a total transaction of $422,323.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 911,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,289,247.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of comScore during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. McLean Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in comScore in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in comScore in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in comScore in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in comScore in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

comScore

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures advertising, consumer behavior, and audiences across media platforms worldwide. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; and Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle.

