Brokerages Anticipate Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) to Post -$0.33 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) will post ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Embraer’s earnings. Embraer posted earnings of ($0.57) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 42.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Embraer will report full-year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.57). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Embraer.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Embraer in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Embraer from $9.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Embraer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.55.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in Embraer by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 24,641,463 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $169,288,000 after purchasing an additional 381,534 shares during the last quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Embraer by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 5,282,065 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,971,000 after buying an additional 1,009,500 shares during the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Embraer during the 4th quarter worth about $15,862,000. Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its stake in Embraer by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 2,186,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,891,000 after buying an additional 862,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Embraer by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,675,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,390,000 after acquiring an additional 587,359 shares during the period. 33.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ERJ traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.26. 2,220,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,438,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Embraer has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $11.67. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.37.

Embraer Company Profile

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Defense and Security segment engages in the research, development, production, modification, and support for military defense and security aircraft, as well as offers a range of products and integrated solutions that include radars, special space systems (satellites), and information and communications systems, such as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems.

