Brokerages Anticipate Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Brokerages expect Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) to post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Fennec Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.19) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to $3.27. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.30 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Fennec Pharmaceuticals.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 106,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FENC traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.86. 64,874 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,697. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.47. The stock has a market cap of $178.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 0.07.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

