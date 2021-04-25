Brokerages Anticipate First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) to Announce $0.46 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) to report $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Foundation’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the highest is $0.49. First Foundation posted earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 58.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Foundation will report full-year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.18. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover First Foundation.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $63.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.69 million. First Foundation had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 12.10%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of First Foundation from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of First Foundation from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

FFWM stock traded up $1.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.91. 170,725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,610. First Foundation has a twelve month low of $11.70 and a twelve month high of $25.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a positive change from First Foundation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.80%.

In other news, insider John Hakopian sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $250,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,897.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total value of $580,750.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 20,687 shares in the company, valued at $480,559.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,552,250. Company insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FFWM. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of First Foundation in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,221,000. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in shares of First Foundation by 676.0% during the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 160,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,706,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,124,000 after purchasing an additional 238,315 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in First Foundation by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 33,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new position in First Foundation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $926,000. Institutional investors own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking, and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

