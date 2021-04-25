Brokerages Anticipate Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.02 Million

Posted by on Apr 25th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Wall Street analysts expect Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) to post sales of $16.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gladstone Land’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $15.98 million and the highest estimate coming in at $16.05 million. Gladstone Land reported sales of $15.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Land will report full-year sales of $69.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $67.48 million to $70.54 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $75.78 million, with estimates ranging from $73.67 million to $77.89 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Gladstone Land.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.29). Gladstone Land had a return on equity of 0.88% and a net margin of 4.83%.

LAND has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a research note on Friday, February 26th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Gladstone Land from $17.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gladstone Land from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.58.

Gladstone Land stock opened at $21.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $582.03 million, a PE ratio of -176.15 and a beta of 0.72. Gladstone Land has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $21.78.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.74%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,515,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,187,000 after purchasing an additional 222,644 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 354,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,192,000 after acquiring an additional 115,704 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 297,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,772,000 after acquiring an additional 67,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 255,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,733,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.59% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

Featured Article: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gladstone Land (LAND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND)

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.