Brokerages Anticipate Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.02 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) to post sales of $16.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gladstone Land’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $15.98 million and the highest estimate coming in at $16.05 million. Gladstone Land reported sales of $15.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Land will report full-year sales of $69.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $67.48 million to $70.54 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $75.78 million, with estimates ranging from $73.67 million to $77.89 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Gladstone Land.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.29). Gladstone Land had a return on equity of 0.88% and a net margin of 4.83%.

LAND has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a research note on Friday, February 26th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Gladstone Land from $17.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gladstone Land from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.58.

Gladstone Land stock opened at $21.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $582.03 million, a PE ratio of -176.15 and a beta of 0.72. Gladstone Land has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $21.78.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.74%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,515,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,187,000 after purchasing an additional 222,644 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 354,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,192,000 after acquiring an additional 115,704 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 297,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,772,000 after acquiring an additional 67,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 255,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,733,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.59% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

