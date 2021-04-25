Brokerages Anticipate Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Will Announce Earnings of $2.27 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) will post earnings per share of $2.27 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Johnson & Johnson’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.17. Johnson & Johnson posted earnings of $1.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 35.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will report full-year earnings of $9.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.42 to $9.61. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $10.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.02 to $10.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Johnson & Johnson.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.69.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $165.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $133.65 and a 1 year high of $173.65. The company has a market cap of $435.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $161.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.54%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after buying an additional 5,960 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth $362,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 22.3% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 25,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,834,000 after acquiring an additional 4,687 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 9.3% during the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 32.5% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 5,774 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

