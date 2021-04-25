Brokerages Anticipate Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) to Announce $2.06 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) will post $2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kimberly-Clark’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.01. Kimberly-Clark reported earnings of $2.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark will report full-year earnings of $7.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.45 to $8.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $8.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.73 to $8.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kimberly-Clark.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KMB shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Argus cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.67.

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $132.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $135.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.21. Kimberly-Clark has a fifty-two week low of $128.02 and a fifty-two week high of $160.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $1.14 dividend. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.18%.

In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total value of $198,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

