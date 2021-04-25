Brokerages Anticipate National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Will Post Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for National Retail Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.63. National Retail Properties reported earnings of $0.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Retail Properties will report full year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $2.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.87. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for National Retail Properties.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.32). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 35.97%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NNN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Retail Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. B. Riley upped their price objective on National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised National Retail Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised National Retail Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. National Retail Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Shares of NYSE NNN traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.19. 523,349 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,077,630. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.37 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 7.03. National Retail Properties has a twelve month low of $25.87 and a twelve month high of $47.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is currently 75.36%.

In related news, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 22,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $979,960.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 189,839 shares in the company, valued at $8,407,969.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $281,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,806,211.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,907 shares of company stock worth $4,049,339. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in National Retail Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

Further Reading: What are catch-up contributions?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Retail Properties (NNN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.