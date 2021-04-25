Brokerages Anticipate Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $114.31 Million

Equities analysts predict that Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) will report $114.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Rapid7’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $115.00 million and the lowest is $113.90 million. Rapid7 reported sales of $94.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Rapid7 will report full year sales of $493.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $492.48 million to $495.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $585.89 million, with estimates ranging from $578.62 million to $590.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Rapid7.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $113.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.77 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 21.61% and a negative return on equity of 69.25%.

Several analysts have recently commented on RPD shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $72.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Rapid7 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.60.

In other Rapid7 news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 500 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.75, for a total value of $38,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,091.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Peter Kaes sold 10,438 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $887,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,438 shares of company stock valued at $967,605 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 12,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RPD stock opened at $83.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.26 and a beta of 1.34. Rapid7 has a one year low of $43.39 and a one year high of $94.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

