Brokerages Anticipate Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) to Announce -$1.27 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) will post ($1.27) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.56). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers reported earnings per share of ($6.66) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will report full-year earnings of ($1.64) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.99) to ($1.24). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $1.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.69). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 25.18% and a negative return on equity of 64.97%. The business had revenue of $201.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RRGB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.33.

In other news, Director Gerard Johan Hart sold 2,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.17, for a total transaction of $110,106.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 53.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,236 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 1st quarter worth $283,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 4th quarter worth $180,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ RRGB traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.32. The company had a trading volume of 204,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.94. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 12 month low of $7.26 and a 12 month high of $41.34. The firm has a market cap of $519.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 2.85.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

