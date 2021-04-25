Brokerages Anticipate Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) to Post -$0.45 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) will post ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Shift Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.42). The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Shift Technologies will report full year earnings of ($1.54) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.73) to ($1.43). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($0.53). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Shift Technologies.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $73.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.65 million.

SFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shift Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Benchmark raised shares of Shift Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Shift Technologies in a report on Sunday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Shift Technologies in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Shift Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Shift Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Shift Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Shift Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. 15.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shift Technologies stock opened at $7.45 on Friday. Shift Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $6.40 and a fifty-two week high of $14.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.65.

About Shift Technologies

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

