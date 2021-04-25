Brokerages Anticipate Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Will Post Earnings of $2.56 Per Share

Analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) will post $2.56 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Stanley Black & Decker’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.74. Stanley Black & Decker posted earnings per share of $1.20 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 113.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will report full year earnings of $10.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.05 to $10.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $11.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.55 to $12.23. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Stanley Black & Decker.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SWK. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $217.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $203.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.00.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $629,511.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,780,397.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,044,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,344,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,382,785,000 after buying an additional 1,485,347 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 131.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,719,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,075,000 after buying an additional 976,663 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 946,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,976,000 after buying an additional 322,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 977,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,512,000 after buying an additional 227,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWK opened at $209.09 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker has a 12-month low of $97.64 and a 12-month high of $210.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $197.60 and its 200 day moving average is $182.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $33.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

