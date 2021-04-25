Brokerages Expect Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $115.06 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) to announce sales of $115.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Del Taco Restaurants’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $116.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $114.00 million. Del Taco Restaurants reported sales of $109.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Del Taco Restaurants will report full-year sales of $519.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $516.00 million to $524.53 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $539.48 million, with estimates ranging from $531.00 million to $545.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Del Taco Restaurants.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Del Taco Restaurants had a negative net margin of 42.94% and a positive return on equity of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $156.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.09 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TACO. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Del Taco Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth approximately $196,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 885.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,642 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 27,533 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Del Taco Restaurants by 221.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 24,993 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at $406,000. Institutional investors own 68.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TACO opened at $11.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.52. Del Taco Restaurants has a 12 month low of $4.35 and a 12 month high of $11.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.85 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.99.

Del Taco Restaurants Company Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of March 10, 2021, it operated approximately 600 restaurants across 16 states.

