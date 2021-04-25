Brokerages Expect Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.42 Billion

Equities analysts expect Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) to report sales of $2.42 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hormel Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.46 billion. Hormel Foods also reported sales of $2.42 billion during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Hormel Foods will report full-year sales of $10.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.89 billion to $10.78 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $10.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.01 billion to $11.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hormel Foods.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 14.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HRL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $46.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.62 and a 200-day moving average of $47.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Hormel Foods has a 12 month low of $43.45 and a 12 month high of $52.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 59.04%.

In other news, VP Gary Jamison sold 6,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $302,787.94. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,004.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total transaction of $288,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 99,469 shares in the company, valued at $4,780,480.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,678 shares of company stock worth $6,255,814 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,561,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,608,000 after purchasing an additional 312,630 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 200.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,199,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800,643 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth $131,011,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,105,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,144,000 after acquiring an additional 199,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,977,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,190,000 after acquiring an additional 193,700 shares in the last quarter. 42.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

