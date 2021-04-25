Brokerages Expect National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $119.57 Million

Brokerages expect National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) to post $119.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $115.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $124.30 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust reported sales of $104.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will report full year sales of $486.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $457.90 million to $519.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $519.48 million, with estimates ranging from $464.80 million to $572.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for National Storage Affiliates Trust.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $114.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.19 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NSA shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. National Storage Affiliates Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,656,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,358,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $409,234,000 after acquiring an additional 544,625 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 214.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 550,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,817,000 after acquiring an additional 375,000 shares during the last quarter. B&I Capital AG purchased a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,426,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,372,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,443,000 after buying an additional 162,308 shares during the period. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NSA opened at $44.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.14 and a beta of 0.38. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52 week low of $23.91 and a 52 week high of $45.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.91%.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.