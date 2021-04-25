Brokerages Expect PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) Will Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) will announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for PAE’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the highest is $0.15. PAE posted earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 275%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PAE will report full year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.95. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PAE.

PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $787.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.66 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on PAE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PAE from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.50 target price on shares of PAE in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.10.

NASDAQ PAE opened at $7.89 on Friday. PAE has a 1-year low of $7.30 and a 1-year high of $11.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The company has a market capitalization of $734.32 million, a PE ratio of 112.71 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.08.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PAE. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PAE in the fourth quarter valued at about $611,000. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of PAE by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 642,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,899,000 after purchasing an additional 62,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of PAE in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PAE Incorporated provides operational solutions and outsourced services for the United States government, other allied governments, international organizations, and companies. The company operates through two segments, Global Mission Services and National Security Solutions. The Global Mission Services segment engages in logistics and stability operations, including lifecycle logistics operations, humanitarian, and stability operations; infrastructure management, such as mission operations support, space development and operations, and test and training ranges; and force readiness comprising the maintenance and repair of military and civilian vehicle fleets and aircraft.

