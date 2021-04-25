Brokerages Expect PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to Post $1.53 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report $1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for PepsiCo’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.73 and the lowest is $1.44. PepsiCo reported earnings per share of $1.32 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, July 12th.

On average, analysts expect that PepsiCo will report full year earnings of $6.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.91 to $6.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.34 to $6.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PepsiCo.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.44.

PEP opened at $145.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.19 and its 200-day moving average is $140.24. The stock has a market cap of $201.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. PepsiCo has a twelve month low of $126.53 and a twelve month high of $148.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 69.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

