Brokerages Expect PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to Post $1.53 EPS

Analysts expect PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to announce $1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for PepsiCo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.73. PepsiCo reported earnings of $1.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, July 12th.

On average, analysts expect that PepsiCo will report full-year earnings of $6.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.91 to $6.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.34 to $6.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow PepsiCo.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.44.

PEP stock opened at $145.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $139.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo has a one year low of $126.53 and a one year high of $148.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.96%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,983,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396,536 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $2,066,514,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,927,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,678 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,188,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,503,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,593,000 after purchasing an additional 731,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

