Brokerages Expect Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) Will Post Earnings of -$1.39 Per Share

Analysts predict that Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) will announce earnings per share of ($1.39) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Relmada Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.33) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.49). Relmada Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.72) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 93.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Relmada Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($5.92) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.95) to ($4.82). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($5.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.43) to ($4.75). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Relmada Therapeutics.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.20).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Relmada Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th.

In related news, Director Paul Edward Kelly sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $45,851.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 151,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,339,172.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles J. Casamento sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.43, for a total value of $106,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,730.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,904 shares of company stock valued at $1,767,752. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,493,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,882,000 after acquiring an additional 280,318 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,525,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,907,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $728,000. Meyer Handelman Co. increased its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 45,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 16,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 22,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 9,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RLMD opened at $36.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $616.96 million, a PE ratio of -17.06 and a beta of 0.53. Relmada Therapeutics has a one year low of $28.40 and a one year high of $54.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.34.

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, an oral agent, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and other potential CNS pathological conditions.

