Brokerages Expect RH (NYSE:RH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $753.49 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that RH (NYSE:RH) will announce $753.49 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for RH’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $724.34 million and the highest estimate coming in at $780.10 million. RH posted sales of $482.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RH will report full year sales of $3.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.31 billion to $3.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.57 billion to $3.71 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for RH.

RH (NYSE:RH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $812.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.31 million. RH had a return on equity of 354.62% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.72 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on RH. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of RH from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on RH from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wedbush raised their price target on RH from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on RH from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of RH from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. RH currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $512.67.

Shares of NYSE:RH opened at $687.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $551.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $472.62. RH has a fifty-two week low of $125.22 and a fifty-two week high of $689.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in RH by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,515,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,788,000 after acquiring an additional 585,804 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its stake in RH by 108.0% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,133,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,197,000 after purchasing an additional 588,388 shares in the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. grew its position in RH by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 323,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,224,000 after purchasing an additional 37,376 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in RH by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 174,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,191,000 after purchasing an additional 7,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of RH in the fourth quarter worth $66,280,000.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

