Brokerages Expect Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $517.60 Million

Equities research analysts expect Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) to announce $517.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rollins’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $520.00 million and the lowest is $515.20 million. Rollins reported sales of $487.90 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Rollins will report full-year sales of $2.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.32 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Rollins.

Get Rollins alerts:

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Rollins had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 11.68%. The business had revenue of $536.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet lowered Rollins from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 62.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,281,000 after acquiring an additional 86,010 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 6.6% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 6,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 1.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 101,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rollins in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 13.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROL opened at $35.80 on Friday. Rollins has a 12-month low of $24.94 and a 12-month high of $43.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a PE ratio of 70.66 and a beta of 0.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.31%.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rollins (ROL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.